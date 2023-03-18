Future of Law on Protection of Sex Workers Lies with Next Government, Thai Activists Say









Many Thai activists met on Thursday, March 16th, to discuss the possibility of the law on the protection of sex workers. The law would ensure those working in the trade would be equally protected and would not be stigmatized by society, said the group.

It would also essentially allow legal prostitution in Thailand, a long debated item that officially doesn’t exist but is Thailand’s worst kept secret.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

