No Suspected Sex Workers Found During Pattaya Tourist Police’s Inspection, According to Police

5 hours ago TN
Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street

Girls working on Pattaya Walking Street. Photo by Roman Lashkin / flickr.




Pattaya Tourist Police were satisfied after finding no illegal prostitutes during yesterday’s tour around risky spots.

The inspection, which aimed to stifle illegal prostitution and came after complaints from concerned citizens claiming prostitutes were operating in Pattaya, took place at midnight on January 14th and was led by Pol. Lt. Col. Pichaya Kheawpluang. The police patrolled around risky spots such as Beach Road and Walking Street to look for suspects and put flyers on venues’ front gates to warn tourists to “Be aware of their belongings and don’t trust strangers.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

