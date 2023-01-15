Saint Christopher and Nevis Man Wanted by US Arrested in Phuket

5 hours ago TN
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket.




The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Police revealed to the press today (January 14th) that they and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation have arrested Mr. P. C. Jr, 54, a Saint Christopher and Nevis national at a hotel near Surin Beach in Thalang.

Mr. C. Jr is a wanted suspect in an arrest warrant issued by Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) last month for alleged stock fraud. Mr. Coker Jr. admitted that he is the person in the notice but not to the alleged crimes.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



