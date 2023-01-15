Five Overstaying Pakistani Nationals Arrested Illegally Working at Foundation in Bangkok

Paradise Park, formerly known as Seri Center is a shopping mall located in Prawet, Bangkok. Photo: jarcje.









Five overstaying Pakistani nationals have been arrested for illegally working at a Taiwanese foundation in Prawet District.

The Immigration Bureau revealed the arrests to the press yesterday, (January 13th). They received an anonymous tip-off from a concerned citizen that foreigners were illegally working at a Taiwanese foundation. The Immigration Bureau arrested six suspects who were working in a room at a Taiwanese foundation in the Nong Bon sub-district.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

