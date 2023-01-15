Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting children in Chanthaburi

4 hours ago TN
Chanthanimit in Chanthaburi District

Chanthanimit in Mueang Chanthaburi District. Photo: Mozhar.




The navy apologised for an incident that injured eight people – mostly children – when a helicopter flew above marquee tents, causing them to collapse onto a crowd in Chanthaburi province on Saturday.

The incident happened during a National Children’s Day event in the Tha Chang municipality in Muang district on Saturday morning. A navy helicopter flew directly above three giant tents, sending powerful downdrafts that collapsed the structures.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

