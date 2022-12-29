Pakistani Man Arrested in Patong for 3,270 Days of Overstay

A Family Mart minimart and pharmacy in a backstreet of Patong in Phuket. Photo: PercyGermany - Jan Friedrich / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









A 35-year-old Pakistani man was arrested in Patong for 3,270 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions the Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express.

They arrested Mr. Anjum Raza, a Pakistani National, on Phra Baramee Road in Patong yesterday (December 26th).

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

