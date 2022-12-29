December 29, 2022

Sarng Anakot Thai and Thai Sang Thai parties form political alliance

13 hours ago
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Sarng Anakot Thai and the Thai Sang Thai parties have agreed to form political alliance, reportedly to find a way out of Thailand’s political quagmire.

The alliance, short of a merger, was announced at a meeting this morning (Thursday), in a Sukhumvit area restaurant in Bangkok, between key members of the two parties, including Somkid Jatusripitak, Uttama Savanayana and Sontirat Sontijirawong of the Sarng Anakot Thai Party and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan and Pokin Polakul of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

