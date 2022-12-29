Sarng Anakot Thai and Thai Sang Thai parties form political alliance

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.









The Sarng Anakot Thai and the Thai Sang Thai parties have agreed to form political alliance, reportedly to find a way out of Thailand’s political quagmire.

The alliance, short of a merger, was announced at a meeting this morning (Thursday), in a Sukhumvit area restaurant in Bangkok, between key members of the two parties, including Somkid Jatusripitak, Uttama Savanayana and Sontirat Sontijirawong of the Sarng Anakot Thai Party and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan and Pokin Polakul of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





