Thai PM Prayut to Join Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation)









BANGKOK, Dec 23 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced clearly he would join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) and be its prime ministerial candidate in the next general election.

Gen Prayut said that he did not have any problem with Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, deputy prime minister and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, and both already discussed and understood his move to join Ruam Thai Sang Chart.

