December 23, 2022

Thai PM Prayut to Join Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation)

3 hours ago TN
Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo

Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo. Image: United Thai Nation Party / Youtube.




BANGKOK, Dec 23 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced clearly he would join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) and be its prime ministerial candidate in the next general election.

Gen Prayut said that he did not have any problem with Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, deputy prime minister and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, and both already discussed and understood his move to join Ruam Thai Sang Chart.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

