Thai PM Prayut mulls move to UTN

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is considering a move to join the newly-established United Thai Nation Party (UTN) or Ruam Thai Sang Chart.

He opened up about the matter for the first time on Wednesday as the rumour mill went into overdrive about his move to the party.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

