Thai PM Prayut mulls move to UTN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is considering a move to join the newly-established United Thai Nation Party (UTN) or Ruam Thai Sang Chart.
He opened up about the matter for the first time on Wednesday as the rumour mill went into overdrive about his move to the party.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa and Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST
