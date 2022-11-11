PM Prayut will join new party: source









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is being courted to join the newly established Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTSCP) after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit wraps up later this month, according to a party source.

The source said efforts are being made to approach Gen Prayut. “We are confident the prime minister will join the party after the conclusion of Apec,” the source added.

