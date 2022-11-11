November 11, 2022

PM Prayut will join new party: source

3 hours ago TN
Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is being courted to join the newly established Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTSCP) after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit wraps up later this month, according to a party source.

The source said efforts are being made to approach Gen Prayut. “We are confident the prime minister will join the party after the conclusion of Apec,” the source added.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST



