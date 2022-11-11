Citrus Extract Spray Prevents COVID, influenza

Besuto Qlears nasal spray from citrus extract, to protect users from the virus that caused respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza (H1N1) and RSV. . Photo: Mahidol University.









BANGKOK, Nov 11 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised Thai researchers for developing the world’s first nasal spray from citrus extract that protects users from COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the prime minister recognized the success of the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University, Quantum Biotech Co and Healthlead PCL in developing the world’s first nasal spray, Besuto Qlears, from citrus extract to protect users from the virus that caused respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza (H1N1) and RSV.

