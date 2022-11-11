New edict tightens controls on non-medical use of cannabis in Thailand









The Ministry of Public Health has issued a new edict to tighten controls on the use of cannabis for commercial purposes, research, study and export.

The new edict, which comes into effect today (Saturday), supersedes the one issued on June 16th, which was widely criticized as being too lax and open to abuse.

Under the new edict, only the cannabis flower bud is classified as a controlled herb and whoever wants to conduct research, study, export, sell or process it for commercial purposes must obtain an official permit and comply with the conditions.

