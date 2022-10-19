Cannabis Bill addresses all concerns raised by Democrat and Pheu Thai parties









The Cannabis Bill, which has been reviewed by the House Scrutiny Committee, addresses all the concerns raised by both the Democrat and Pheu Thai parties, said Suphachai Jaismut, head of the committee and a party-list MP for the Bhumjaithai Party.

He said that the committee had thoroughly reviewed the controversial Bill and addressed concerns over the ease of access to cannabis for recreational purposes by youth.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

