October 19, 2022

New Bridges across Songkhla Lake, to Koh Lanta Approved

12 hours ago TN
Beach on Koh Rok Yai, Koh Lanta

Beach on Koh Rok Yai National Park, Koh Lanta, Krabi. Photo: dronepicr / flickr.




BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – The cabinet approved two projects to build a bridge across the Songkhla Lake and another bridge to Koh Lanta.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Oct 18 endorsed the 4.84-billion-baht bridge project across the Songkhla Lake from Songkhla province to Phatthalung province. It also approved the other project worth 1.85 billion baht for the construction of a new bridge from Krabi province to Koh Lanta.

Full story: tna.mcot.ne

TNA



