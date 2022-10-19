New Bridges across Songkhla Lake, to Koh Lanta Approved









BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – The cabinet approved two projects to build a bridge across the Songkhla Lake and another bridge to Koh Lanta.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Oct 18 endorsed the 4.84-billion-baht bridge project across the Songkhla Lake from Songkhla province to Phatthalung province. It also approved the other project worth 1.85 billion baht for the construction of a new bridge from Krabi province to Koh Lanta.

