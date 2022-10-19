October 19, 2022

Government launches national Kathina celebration

12 hours ago TN
A temple in Ubolratana District, Khon Kae

A temple or Wat in Ubolratana District, Khon Kaen. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has launched a nationwide celebration of Kathina, a traditional Buddhist observation practiced after Buddhist Lent.

The government is encouraging faithful Buddhists across the country to observe the Kathina celebration, with a national celebration period set from 11 October to 8 November this year. Observed after Buddhist Lent, Kathina is a celebration where Buddhists offer new robes to monks, along with other donations.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Cannabis drink

Cannabis Bill addresses all concerns raised by Democrat and Pheu Thai parties

12 hours ago TN
AQUA INNOVAC

Say Goodbye to Fish Vaccine Injection with ‘FLAVO INNOVAC’ Nano Vaccine for Immersion

13 hours ago Chulalongkorn University
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022

Putin’s Apec summit attendance ‘not confirmed’

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

dtac logo

Human Rights Commission Worried about True-DTAC Merger

11 hours ago TN
Phuket International Airport

Phuket residents warned of possible overflows from Bang Yai Canal

11 hours ago TN
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

More heavy rain forecast for South

11 hours ago TN
Cannabis drink

Cannabis Bill addresses all concerns raised by Democrat and Pheu Thai parties

12 hours ago TN
Beach on Koh Rok Yai, Koh Lanta

New Bridges across Songkhla Lake, to Koh Lanta Approved

12 hours ago TN