Government launches national Kathina celebration
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has launched a nationwide celebration of Kathina, a traditional Buddhist observation practiced after Buddhist Lent.
The government is encouraging faithful Buddhists across the country to observe the Kathina celebration, with a national celebration period set from 11 October to 8 November this year. Observed after Buddhist Lent, Kathina is a celebration where Buddhists offer new robes to monks, along with other donations.
