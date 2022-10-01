October 1, 2022

Alcohol sales ban for end of Buddhist Lent Day on Monday, October 10th

2 hours ago TN
Buddha statues

Buddha statues on a temple in Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.




The end of Buddhist Lent falls on the 15th day of the 11th waxing moon. This year will be on Monday the 10th. The day marks the end of the rainy season for monks who will end their three-month retreats.

Alcohol sales will be banned for 24 hours nationwide at the end of Buddhist Lent as the day is one of the five major Buddhist Days, except at duty-free shops at international airports according to the Alcohol Control Act.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

CNES Space agency Bourget 2011

UK warns of possible Putin military target that could be GPS and communications satellites

2 hours ago TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand fully reopens from 1 October 2022

10 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at the Government office

Constitutional Court rules that PM Prayut’s 8-year term in office has not expired

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Buddha statues

Alcohol sales ban for end of Buddhist Lent Day on Monday, October 10th

2 hours ago TN
CNES Space agency Bourget 2011

UK warns of possible Putin military target that could be GPS and communications satellites

2 hours ago TN
Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Anti-Prayut protesters rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok

2 hours ago TN
Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Ukrainian forces encircle thousands of Russian troops in Liman

3 hours ago TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand fully reopens from 1 October 2022

10 hours ago TN