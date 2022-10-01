Alcohol sales ban for end of Buddhist Lent Day on Monday, October 10th









The end of Buddhist Lent falls on the 15th day of the 11th waxing moon. This year will be on Monday the 10th. The day marks the end of the rainy season for monks who will end their three-month retreats.

Alcohol sales will be banned for 24 hours nationwide at the end of Buddhist Lent as the day is one of the five major Buddhist Days, except at duty-free shops at international airports according to the Alcohol Control Act.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

