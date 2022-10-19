All-out Efforts to Protect Sena Hospital in Ayutthaya from Flooding

Flooding in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani Provinces. Photo: NASA Earth Observatory image created by Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon, using EO-1 ALI data provided courtesy of the NASA EO-1 team and the United States Geological Survey. - Nasa Earth Observatory.









AYUTTHAYA, Oct 19 (TNA) – Staff of the Royal Irrigation Department are hurriedly repairing an embankment road in Ayutthaya province to protect Sena Hospital from flooding.

Prapit Chanma, director-general of the department, supervised the repair of the embankment road near the Chao Chet sluicegate after strong currents destroyed an eight-meter-long section of the road. The rupture sent powerful floodwater to areas in Sena, Bang Sai and Lat Bua Luang districts.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





