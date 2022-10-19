Residents in Thalang suffer from flooding after heavy rain hits Phuket again

Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









Residents have suffered from flooding while traffic was delayed for many kilometers on the Thep Kasattri main road in Sri Soonthorn, Thalang after heavy rain hit Phuket again.

The heavy rain hit Phuket again yesterday late afternoon (October 18th) and lasted for many hours. In the Sri Soonthorn sub-district and Thep Kasattri sub-district water later rose up to 60 centimeters especially in the Baan Don area near the Chinese Shrine. Local authorities have assisted and set up a kitchen to cook food for flood victims.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

