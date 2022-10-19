Two women who go viral for their nude photos on a boat in Sattahip sea surrender to police









After going viral on Twitter reportedly with their nude photos on a boat in the Sattahip sea, two women caused outrage among locals and eventually surrendered to police.

Many Thai netizens and people, especially those living in the Sattahip district of Chonburi, were angry with two Thai women who reportedly posted pornographic images of themselves on a fishing boat in the Sattahip sea and, according to the netizens, invited people to join them on a four-hour fishing trip for 3,000 baht. Those outraged said the pictures and posts hurt the family friendly image of Sattahip and Pattaya.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

