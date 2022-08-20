Policewoman accused of torturing maid surrenders in Ratchaburi









A police corporal who claimed to be a senator’s wife and was accused of torturing a female soldier who served as her maid surrendered to police in Ratchaburi on Saturday.

Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 43, reported to police at the Muang district station, where she was questioned by Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, the assistant national police chief. An officer with the Special Branch Bureau, Pol Cpl Kornsasi had been seconded to the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





