August 21, 2022

Policewoman accused of torturing maid surrenders in Ratchaburi

Suan Phueng District in Ratchaburi

Suan Phueng District in Ratchaburi. Photo: Mozhar.




A police corporal who claimed to be a senator’s wife and was accused of torturing a female soldier who served as her maid surrendered to police in Ratchaburi on Saturday.

Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 43, reported to police at the Muang district station, where she was questioned by Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, the assistant national police chief. An officer with the Special Branch Bureau, Pol Cpl Kornsasi had been seconded to the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



