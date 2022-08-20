Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to reopen September 12 after 3-year renovation









BANGKOK (NNT) – After a 3-year renovation closure, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok will reopen in September. The convention center will also host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November this year.

According to N.C.C. Management & Development Co.,Ltd., the management company for QSNCC, the renovated convention center is expected to accommodate 13 million visitors per year. This would be more than twice the annual amount of visitors before the renovation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





