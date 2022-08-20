August 21, 2022

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to reopen September 12 after 3-year renovation

1 day ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Photo: Hdamm.




BANGKOK (NNT) – After a 3-year renovation closure, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok will reopen in September. The convention center will also host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November this year.

According to N.C.C. Management & Development Co.,Ltd., the management company for QSNCC, the renovated convention center is expected to accommodate 13 million visitors per year. This would be more than twice the annual amount of visitors before the renovation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



