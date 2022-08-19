August 19, 2022

Longer Stays for Visitors to Start from October 1

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim, Immigration and Transfers.




BANGKOK, Aug 19 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved a proposal to extend visitors’ stays in the country from Oct 1.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the approval for the proposal from CCSA’s tourism committee was aimed at increasing tourism-related revenue by encouraging visitors to travel and spend more during their longer stays.

The maximum stay will rise from 30 days to 45 days for visitors from countries covered by the government’s visa exemption rule and from 15 days to 30 days for visitors who obtain a visa on arrival, he said.

