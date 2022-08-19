Longer Stays for Visitors to Start from October 1









BANGKOK, Aug 19 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved a proposal to extend visitors’ stays in the country from Oct 1.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the approval for the proposal from CCSA’s tourism committee was aimed at increasing tourism-related revenue by encouraging visitors to travel and spend more during their longer stays.

The maximum stay will rise from 30 days to 45 days for visitors from countries covered by the government’s visa exemption rule and from 15 days to 30 days for visitors who obtain a visa on arrival, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





