August 19, 2022

COVID-19 to be declared endemic in October

14 mins ago TN
A man rides a motorbike in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

A man rides a motorbike in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The government will declare Covid-19 endemic in October, and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will then no longer be the main agency dealing with the disease.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday that from October the disease would be under the emergency operations centre of the Public Health Ministry and provincial communicable disease committees, instead of the CCSA chaired by the prime minister. He gave no specific date.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Tags: , , , ,

