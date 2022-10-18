Ultra-Fine Dust Returns to Parts of Bangkok

A pink taxi, a tuk tuk and a gold shop on a street in Chinatown, Bangkok. Photo: Juan Antonio Segal / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported the levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 exceeded the safety standard in four areas due to cooler temperatures.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amarapala said that according to the Meteorological Department, the moderate high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. Cool, windy weather and 1-2 drop in temperature is likely in the upper country.

