October 18, 2022

Ultra-Fine Dust Returns to Parts of Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
A pink taxi, a tuk tuk and a gold shop on a street in China Town, Bangkok

A pink taxi, a tuk tuk and a gold shop on a street in Chinatown, Bangkok. Photo: Juan Antonio Segal / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported the levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 exceeded the safety standard in four areas due to cooler temperatures.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amarapala said that according to the Meteorological Department, the moderate high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. Cool, windy weather and 1-2 drop in temperature is likely in the upper country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Motorcycles at Sukhumvit Soi 4/3 Nana intersection in Bangkok

Canadian Man Fined for Rollerblading on Bangkok’s Road

1 day ago TN
Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Taiwan-bound ‘durian’ turns out to be heroin

3 days ago TN
Boat at Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok

Bangkok imposes fines against canal littering

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A pink taxi, a tuk tuk and a gold shop on a street in China Town, Bangkok

Ultra-Fine Dust Returns to Parts of Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

Major Phuket road paralyzed from floods, Royal Thai Navy helping flood victims

4 hours ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

Two French men who attacked Thai man, putting him into a coma, jailed at Samui Prison

4 hours ago TN
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022

Putin’s Apec summit attendance ‘not confirmed’

4 hours ago TN
Healthcare workers performing COVID-19 coronavirus tests

First case of drug resistant Omicron BQ.1 sub-variant found in Thailand

4 hours ago TN