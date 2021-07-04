  • July 4, 2021
Thai Airways resumes International flights to Phuket

Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport. Image: Richard Vandervord.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways has resumed international operations to and from Phuket for the Phuket Tourism Sandbox campaign, providing direct passenger services from five European airports to the island province now open for quarantine-free tourism.

The first international flight resumed by Thailand’s national flag carrier Thai Airways landed in Phuket today, bringing tourists from Europe to Phuket province where quarantine is no longer a requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.

The first Thai Airways flight to land in Phuket was flight TG 923 from Frankfurt, Germany, with a ceremony held to welcome passengers disembarking from the flight.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



