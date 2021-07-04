Thai Airways resumes International flights to Phuket







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways has resumed international operations to and from Phuket for the Phuket Tourism Sandbox campaign, providing direct passenger services from five European airports to the island province now open for quarantine-free tourism.

The first international flight resumed by Thailand’s national flag carrier Thai Airways landed in Phuket today, bringing tourists from Europe to Phuket province where quarantine is no longer a requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.

The first Thai Airways flight to land in Phuket was flight TG 923 from Frankfurt, Germany, with a ceremony held to welcome passengers disembarking from the flight.

