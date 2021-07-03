Initial Period of Phuket “Sandbox” Scheme Is Critical to Bringing Tourists Back to Thailand







PHUKET (NNT) – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry says that the first 14 days of the Phuket “sandbox” scheme will be a critical test run, to pave the way for the opening of other areas in southern Thailand.

Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn said, if there’s no outbreak on the island for two weeks, the government will continue with its sealed route scheme on Koh Samui on July 15, followed by Krabi and Phang Nga in August.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





