  • July 3, 2021
No Moderna Vaccine Contract Received

Medical worker preparing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna. Photo: Marco Verch Professional Photographer / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK, July 2 (TNA) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) never received for scrutiny any draft contract for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna , said Prayuth Petchkhun, OAG’s deputy spokesman.

OAG denied the report that the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) could not sign a contract for the procurement of the Moderna vaccine because OAG had not finished scrutinizing the contract though having received it months ago.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



