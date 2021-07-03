  • July 3, 2021
Southeast Asia seeks sources of supply for COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination of medical workers in Moscow against COVID-19. Photo: mos.ru. CC BY 4.0.



Numerous Southeast Asian countries, such as Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, are actively working to obtain COVID-19 vaccines from different sources.

Myanmar is currently negotiating the purchase of seven million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, instead of two million doses as before, General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces, said in an interview with the Russian news agency RIA. China sent some vaccines and Myanmar will continue negotiations with the Asian giant in this regard.

The move is aimed at addressing a new wave of coronavirus infections in the nation.

Japan also agreed to donate a significant number of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

Zuellig Pharma, the supply partner for Moderna vaccine in Southeast Asia, said regional orders are nearly closed for this year, underscoring the procurement challenges posed by countries that are lagging behind.

Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand are among those that have sought or signed agreements to purchase doses of Moderna or have already begun receiving batches of vaccine.

