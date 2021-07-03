Bangkok to set up 6 pre-admission centres for asymptomatic COVID patients







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is setting up six pre-admission centres, with the first being at Wat Saphan in Klongtoey and the second at the health promotion centre in Petchkasem Soi 69, to accommodate asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms, while they are waiting for hospital beds.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today (Friday) that the centres will help ease congestion at general and field hospitals, as well as at “hospitels”, and solve the problem of many asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases being stuck at home while they wait to be admitted to hospitals.

By Thai PBS World






