Almost 700 COVID-19 asymptomatic patients admitted to field hospitals for observation





686 asymptomatic COVID-19-infected patients have been admitted to field hospitals in Thailand’s Red Zone provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri and Chanthaburi for observation, said Dr. Veeravuth Imsamran, deputy director-general of the Medical Science Department, today (Friday).

He maintained that the existing field hospitals have sufficient in-patient beds, totaling 1,316, including 872 in Samut Sakhon and the rest in the other three coastal provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

