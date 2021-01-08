Almost 700 COVID-19 asymptomatic patients admitted to field hospitals for observation

Almost 700 COVID-19 asymptomatic patients admitted to field hospitals for observation1 min read
686 asymptomatic COVID-19-infected patients have been admitted to field hospitals in Thailand’s Red Zone provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri and Chanthaburi for observation, said Dr. Veeravuth Imsamran, deputy director-general of the Medical Science Department, today (Friday).
He maintained that the existing field hospitals have sufficient in-patient beds, totaling 1,316, including 872 in Samut Sakhon and the rest in the other three coastal provinces.
By Thai PBS World