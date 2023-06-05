Family fears for Malaysian woman missing in Chiang Rai

Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Chiang Rai

Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Wiang, Chiang Khong District, Chiang Rai. Photo: mohigan.




CHIANG MAI: A search has been launched for a young Malaysian woman whose mother says has been out of contact since sending photos taken during a visit to the border town of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai province. She fears her daughter may be in danger.

The mother’s Facebook message in Chinese and English was posted on Friday along with pictures sent by her daughter, Angie Chong Sum Yee, 22.

Full story: Bangkok Post

