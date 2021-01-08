Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on Phuket bypass road

Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on Phuket bypass road1 min read
PHUKET: A Swedish man escaped serious injury when his car was struck by an Isuzu MU-X SUV travelling at high speed on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7), ramming the Swedish man’s car into a truck parked by the side of the road.
Capt Wirote Pornprapreuk, the Phuket City Police officer assigned to investigate the accident, has consistently not answered calls and not replied to any queries from The Phuket News.
