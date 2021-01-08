January 8, 2021

Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on Phuket bypass road

Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Street at night in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Joachim Hillestad. CC BY 3.0.


PHUKET: A Swedish man escaped serious injury when his car was struck by an Isuzu MU-X SUV travelling at high speed on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7), ramming the Swedish man’s car into a truck parked by the side of the road.

Capt Wirote Pornprapreuk, the Phuket City Police officer assigned to investigate the accident, has consistently not answered calls and not replied to any queries from The Phuket News.

