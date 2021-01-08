January 8, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai AirAsia: Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us

1 min read
24 seconds ago TN
AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Photo: Kentaro IEMOTO / flickr.


Thai AirAsia (TAA) is dubbing the latest outbreak the worst crisis for aviation in Thailand as airlines face more pressure than during the lockdown last year.

“Travel sentiment has plunged lower than last year. This is different this time because people are voluntarily skipping their travel plans even without a nationwide lockdown order from the government,” said Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Asia Aviation (AAV), the largest shareholder of TAA.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST

Thai AirAsia: Latest virus outbreak 'destroyed' us 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Almost 700 COVID-19 asymptomatic patients admitted to field hospitals for observation

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

205 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thaksin’s top cop has a new mission – a corruption-free, developed Pathum Thani

10 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai AirAsia: Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us

26 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Almost 700 COVID-19 asymptomatic patients admitted to field hospitals for observation

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on Phuket bypass road

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

205 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

10 hours ago TN