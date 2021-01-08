Thai AirAsia: Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us





Thai AirAsia (TAA) is dubbing the latest outbreak the worst crisis for aviation in Thailand as airlines face more pressure than during the lockdown last year.

“Travel sentiment has plunged lower than last year. This is different this time because people are voluntarily skipping their travel plans even without a nationwide lockdown order from the government,” said Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Asia Aviation (AAV), the largest shareholder of TAA.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk

BANGKOK POST

