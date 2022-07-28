Prayut promotes Phuket in bid for international expo
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) that Thailand is ready to host the Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket.
Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said the BIE executive committee and its chairman, Alain Berger, visited Government House to meet Gen Prayut on Tuesday at the start of a four-day evaluation of Phuket’s bid.
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST