Prayut promotes Phuket in bid for international expo









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) that Thailand is ready to host the Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said the BIE executive committee and its chairman, Alain Berger, visited Government House to meet Gen Prayut on Tuesday at the start of a four-day evaluation of Phuket’s bid.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





