Bangkok Prepares for Flood Threats
BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – Chiefs of Bangkok districts facing the Chao Phraya River have sandbags installed along sections of their riverbanks that have not been protected with permanent embankments to cope with possible flooding due to high tides and water from the North.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he told district chiefs concerned to use sandbags to fill gaps on 23 sections of the riverbanks that had not been protected with permanent embankments yet. The unprotected sections included piers and the private land plots where owners did not allow the City Hall to build a permanent embankment, he said.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA