July 28, 2022

Bangkok Prepares for Flood Threats

Floods in Bangkok

Floods cause traffic snarls in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons




BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – Chiefs of Bangkok districts facing the Chao Phraya River have sandbags installed along sections of their riverbanks that have not been protected with permanent embankments to cope with possible flooding due to high tides and water from the North.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he told district chiefs concerned to use sandbags to fill gaps on 23 sections of the riverbanks that had not been protected with permanent embankments yet. The unprotected sections included piers and the private land plots where owners did not allow the City Hall to build a permanent embankment, he said.

Floods in Bangkok

