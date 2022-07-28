July 28, 2022

Thailand receives COVID-19 prevention antibody drug from AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca vaccine being transported to a temperature control room.

AstraZeneca vaccine being transported to a temperature control room. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.




The Ministry of Public Health has received the long-acting antibody drug from AstraZeneca, intended to help provide immunocompromised persons with protection against COVID-19.

The drugmaker today delivered the first 7,000 doses of its antibody treatment, out of the initial 250,000 doses ordered by the Thai government.

Unlike vaccines, which trigger the immune system to generate immune responses against a pathogen, this long-acting antibody treatment can provide ready-to-use antibodies that neutralize the virus, preventing it from infecting cells.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand

