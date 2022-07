Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK, July 18 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control expects 7,000 long acting antibody (LAAB) doses to arrive on July 25 mainly for people with chronic kidney disease.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said that as much as 98% of COVID-19 fatalities were the people who were 60 years old and over, those with underlying illnesses and pregnant women.

