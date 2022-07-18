July 18, 2022

Stores, Shopping malls Reminded to Implement Proper Zoning for Cannabis Products

Ratchaprasong intersection and shopping district in Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities are reminding convenience stores and shopping malls to clearly designate sections where cannabis-based food, drink and snack products are sold and to limit sales to customers over the age of 20.

Discussing an incident in which a child became ill after consuming a snack containing cannabis, Weerachai Nolwachai, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the agency had already issued a public health ruling requiring that cannabis be clearly labeled as an ingredient, regardless of the amount present.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

