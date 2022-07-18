Phuket COVID cases stable









PHUKET: The number of new Covid-19 cases in this southern island province remains steady with a daily average of 20-25 from RT-CPR tests and 200-250 from antigen tests, health office chief Kusak Kukiatikul said on Monday.

On Sunday, 20 new cases were confirmed with 64 still under treatment and two had died, increasing the coronavirus-related death toll to 135. Antigen tests found 187 cases in Muang district and one in Kathu.

Full story: bangkokpost.com

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

