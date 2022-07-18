July 18, 2022

Phuket COVID cases stable

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.




PHUKET: The number of new Covid-19 cases in this southern island province remains steady with a daily average of 20-25 from RT-CPR tests and 200-250 from antigen tests, health office chief Kusak Kukiatikul said on Monday.

On Sunday, 20 new cases were confirmed with 64 still under treatment and two had died, increasing the coronavirus-related death toll to 135. Antigen tests found 187 cases in Muang district and one in Kathu.

