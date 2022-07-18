July 18, 2022

100 Stone Statues Unearthed at Grand Palace

5 hours ago TN
The Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram in Bangkok

The Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram in Bangkok. Photo: Aimaimyi.




BANGKOK, July 18 (TNA) – People are visiting the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the compound of the Grand Palace to see about 100 stone statues with Asian and Western characteristics that were recently discovered under the walls of the temple and already put on display.

Kittiphan Phansuwan, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, said the stone images were found during the construction of an underpass beneath Maharat and Na Phra Lan roads by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The construction began in July 2020 and the statues were discovered at least two meters underground in the compound of the temple.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

Despite rise in infections, Bangkok will proceed with outdoor activities

4 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz Vito ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Elderly COVID patient dies at home in Nonthaburi as hospital refuses to send ambulance

2 days ago TN
Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre: BITEC

World RoboCup 2022 commences at BITEC center

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

Despite rise in infections, Bangkok will proceed with outdoor activities

4 hours ago TN
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

7,000 Long Acting Antibody Doses Expected on July 25

4 hours ago TN
Ratchaprasong intersection and shopping district in Bangkok

Stores, Shopping malls Reminded to Implement Proper Zoning for Cannabis Products

4 hours ago TN
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Phuket COVID cases stable

4 hours ago TN
The Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram in Bangkok

100 Stone Statues Unearthed at Grand Palace

5 hours ago TN