100 Stone Statues Unearthed at Grand Palace

The Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram in Bangkok.









BANGKOK, July 18 (TNA) – People are visiting the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the compound of the Grand Palace to see about 100 stone statues with Asian and Western characteristics that were recently discovered under the walls of the temple and already put on display.

Kittiphan Phansuwan, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, said the stone images were found during the construction of an underpass beneath Maharat and Na Phra Lan roads by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The construction began in July 2020 and the statues were discovered at least two meters underground in the compound of the temple.

