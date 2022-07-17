July 17, 2022

Holidaymakers Urged to Check for COVID Symptoms After Returning Home

14 hours ago
Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities

Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world's most congested cities. Photo: Bernard Spragg. NZ / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – People returning home from the long holiday are advised to take precautions to ensure they did not contract COVID-19 during their trips.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, urged those visiting other provinces during the holiday to monitor their conditions after returning home. He also advised people to take rapid-antigen tests if they develop symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, muscle pain, headache and fever. Anyone who has spent more than four hours in crowded areas or on public transportation should also take an antigen test.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

