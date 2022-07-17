Holidaymakers Urged to Check for COVID Symptoms After Returning Home

Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities. Photo: Bernard Spragg. NZ / flickr.









BANGKOK (NNT) – People returning home from the long holiday are advised to take precautions to ensure they did not contract COVID-19 during their trips.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, urged those visiting other provinces during the holiday to monitor their conditions after returning home. He also advised people to take rapid-antigen tests if they develop symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, muscle pain, headache and fever. Anyone who has spent more than four hours in crowded areas or on public transportation should also take an antigen test.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

