July 12, 2022

Two hundred extra public buses available during this week’s long holiday

7 hours ago TN
Pattaya Bus Station Terminal

Pattaya Bus Station Terminal. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The state-run Transport Company has added 200 buses to its fleet, in anticipation of a surge in passenger demand during the holidays, from tomorrow until Sunday.

The deputy transport permanent secretary, Sorapong Paitoonphong, said today (Tuesday) that the company will operate about 3,000 bus and passenger van trips, which can accommodate up to 60,000 passengers a day, when no fewer than 300,000 passengers are expected to use the services.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok

Manchester United, Liverpool Ready for Showdown Tonight

6 hours ago TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Film director Ramai’s mum seeks son’s release

7 hours ago TN
Bumrungrad International Hospital, founded in 1980 in Bangkok

BA.4, BA.5 Infections Rise Especially in Bangkok

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Koh Chang island, Thailand

French tourist’s body found after drowning near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach

6 hours ago TN
Candle Festival in Ubon Ratchatani

Ubon Ratchathani Organizes Annual Candle Festival

6 hours ago TN
Bang Tao Beach, Phuket

Phuket ready for July 20 tsunami drill

6 hours ago TN
Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok

Manchester United, Liverpool Ready for Showdown Tonight

6 hours ago TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Film director Ramai’s mum seeks son’s release

7 hours ago TN