Two hundred extra public buses available during this week’s long holiday









The state-run Transport Company has added 200 buses to its fleet, in anticipation of a surge in passenger demand during the holidays, from tomorrow until Sunday.

The deputy transport permanent secretary, Sorapong Paitoonphong, said today (Tuesday) that the company will operate about 3,000 bus and passenger van trips, which can accommodate up to 60,000 passengers a day, when no fewer than 300,000 passengers are expected to use the services.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

