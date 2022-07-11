BA.4, BA.5 Infections Rise Especially in Bangkok
BANGKOK, July 11 (TNA) – There are more cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of COVID-19, most of them are in Bangkok and they will spread to other provinces, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.
Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said BA.4 and BA.5 infections were confirmed with three quarters of infected arrivals. Among local cases, the two sub-variants were found with 72% of cases in Bangkok and 34.7% of cases in other provinces.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA