November 8, 2020

Prayut at risk of becoming third PM axed by charter court

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


General Prayut Chan-o-cha has defied a demand by anti-government protesters for him to step down as prime minister. But he may lose his seat if the Constitutional Court finds him guilty of violating the supreme law next month.

The court is scheduled to rule on December 2 whether Prayut violated the Constitution by occupying an official Army residence after his mandatory retirement from the military more than six years ago.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

