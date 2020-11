The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has warned anti-government protesters converging for a new rally at Democracy Monument to stay away from the palace.

City police commissioner Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said on Sunday protesters have to stay at least 150 metres away from the palace under the Public Assembly Act — and they will face legal action if the warning is ignored.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

