Healthcare Workers Preparing for Increase in COVID Cases
BANGKOK (NNT) – An order by the Ministry of Public Health has been issued to prepare for a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic following the rise in infection rates from the BA.4 and 5 subvariants of Omicron.
An urgent order signed by Permanent Secretary for Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit has been sent to public health officials across the country to prepare for a rise in infection cases.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand