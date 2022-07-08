Healthcare Workers Preparing for Increase in COVID Cases

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – An order by the Ministry of Public Health has been issued to prepare for a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic following the rise in infection rates from the BA.4 and 5 subvariants of Omicron.

An urgent order signed by Permanent Secretary for Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit has been sent to public health officials across the country to prepare for a rise in infection cases.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

