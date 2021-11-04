November 4, 2021

Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches

PHUKET: Phuket has become the top choice among searches for accommodations in Thailand on the Airbnb platform since the country’s reopening to visitors from 63 countries and territories without quarantine launched on Monday (Nov 1).

Since Monday, searches for accommodations in Thailand on the Airbnb platform have doubled, said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, reported state news agency NBT.

