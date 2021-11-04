November 4, 2021

Prayut calls for country transformation after reopening

11 mins ago TN
"Amazing Thailand" Thailand Tourism booth

"Amazing Thailand" Thailand Tourism booth at a Travel and Tour Expo. Photo: Ninjakeg.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has invited all sectors to take part in a country transformation, following the country’s reopening to international visitors, with the new chapter of tourism being one of the main focuses.

Following Thailand’s reopening to international tourists, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged all sectors to collaborate in the country’s transformation towards the New Normal in every aspect.

At the latest meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, the Prime Minister ordered government agencies to find new ways to thrive, starting with areas to which changes could immediately be applied, while at the same time pushing for positive changes to infrastructure development to attain sustainable growth.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

