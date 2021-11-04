November 4, 2021

Pheu Thai MP throws rice in Parliament to protest PM, minister’s absence

7 mins ago TN
The Parliament of Thailand

The Parliament of Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons




Pheu Thai Party MP for Chiang Rai, Pichet Chuamuangphan, was ordered by House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to clean the floor of the parliament chamber today (Thursday). He had thrown rice on the floor to protest Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit’s unavailability to respond to his question about low rice prices.

During the House sitting today (Thursday), the opposition MP, who had earlier submitted an interpellation demanding the commerce minister respond verbally to his question about declining rice prices, appeared annoyed when he learned that he was not present in the chamber.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok

DSI Seizes Truckloads of Pirate Products

3 mins ago TN
"Amazing Thailand" Thailand Tourism booth

Prayut calls for country transformation after reopening

11 mins ago TN
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

4,510 arrivals in first 2 days of reopening, 6 have COVID

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok

DSI Seizes Truckloads of Pirate Products

3 mins ago TN
The Parliament of Thailand

Pheu Thai MP throws rice in Parliament to protest PM, minister’s absence

7 mins ago TN
"Amazing Thailand" Thailand Tourism booth

Prayut calls for country transformation after reopening

11 mins ago TN
Guesthouse hotel in Karon, Phuket.

Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches

15 mins ago TN
Beer bar in in Pattaya

Pattaya pub raided, 30 Thais and foreigners arrested

20 mins ago TN