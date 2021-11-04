Pheu Thai MP throws rice in Parliament to protest PM, minister’s absence









Pheu Thai Party MP for Chiang Rai, Pichet Chuamuangphan, was ordered by House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to clean the floor of the parliament chamber today (Thursday). He had thrown rice on the floor to protest Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit’s unavailability to respond to his question about low rice prices.

During the House sitting today (Thursday), the opposition MP, who had earlier submitted an interpellation demanding the commerce minister respond verbally to his question about declining rice prices, appeared annoyed when he learned that he was not present in the chamber.

By Thai PBS World

