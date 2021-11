Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market in Bangkok. Thailand is clamping down on fake pirated goods. Photo: Ben / flickr.









BANGKOK, Nov 3 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation seized pirate products worth about 160 million baht based on their copyright value.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, DSI director-general Trairit Temahiwong and representatives of Fujiko F. Fujio Pro Co held a press conference on raids at three warehouse and shop locations of the pirate products in Rayong and Pathum Thani province.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

